AEW Dynamite Still Comes Out Ahead of NXT in Ratings Battle But Drops To Lowest Viewership Of The Year

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on the USA Network. Both shows saw significant drops this week, but Dynamite still came out ahead.

Dynamite finished with an average 685,000 viewers for last night’s broadcast. That’s a significant drop from last week’s 819,000 viewers. Meanwhile, NXT fell from 669,00 viewers to 590,000.

In terms of the ratings, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.25 rating in the key persons 18-49 demo, falling from last week’s 0.34. NXT dropped to a 0.15 rating this week from last week’s 0.20.

Overall, this is the third lowest viewership number for Dynamite and the new lowest viewership for the show for the year thus far. AEW still opted for a live TV broadcast for last night’s show, which was held at previously undisclosed location in Norcross, Georgia. The location was later reported as the One Fall Power Factory Gym. NXT was previously taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

One thing that should be noted is the state of the world due to the coronavirus, and obviously, people have a lot on their minds right now and are likely paying attention to major news and updates regarding the virus.

Case in point, Special Report With Bret Baier on FOX News Channel topped the key demo and viewership numbers for last night on the cable networks. The show finished with a 0.73 rating in the key demo and 6.081 million viewers overall.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)