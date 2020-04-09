NXT Passes AEW Dynamite Viewership by a Hair This Week, Dynamite Still Wins in Key Demo Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s AEW Dynamite and NXT. Both NXT and Dynamite saw gains in viewership and the key demo ratings. However, NXT’s gain of over 100,000 viewers was just enough to put it ahead of Dynamite in total viewership for the overnight numbers.

In terms of overnight viewership, NXT came out on top with 693,000 viewers compared to 692,000 for Dynamite.

Last week, AEW viewership dropped significantly to 685,000 viewers. It was slightly up this week to 692,000, and NXT had the larger increases in ratings and viewership.

In the key persons 18-49 demographic, Dynamite rose to 0.26 from last week’s 0.25. Meanwhile, NXT went up from 0.15 to 0.19. In terms of the key demo numbers, Dynamite still came out on top. Granted, this is the first time NXT has beaten Dynamite in viewership in a head-to-head Wednesday Night Wars battle since the December 18 episode. That said, we will see how things finish with the final numbers.

Obviously, it’s still a strange time for wrestling programming. AEW and NXT are now both airing taped content in empty venues due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures. NXT featured a highly anticipated grudge match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite was headlined by the opening round match in the TNT Championship Tournament between Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears.

AEW Dynamite slotted at No. 32 for the Cable Top 150 rankings. NXT finished at No. 51. Special Report With Brett Baier on FOX News topped the ratings for the night with a 0.64 in the key demo. The show was also No. 1 in overall viewership with 5.531 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)