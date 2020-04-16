NXT Beats AEW Dynamite Again This Week for Viewership, Dynamite Still Ahead in Key Demos, Both Shows See Ratings Drops

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT. It’s a similar story to last week. NXT was slightly ahead of Dynamite in terms of viewership, though the gap was a little larger than last week. Also, Dynamite still finished ahead of NXT in the key demo ratings. NXT averaged 692,000 viewers for yesterday’s broadcast. Meanwhile, Dynamite finished with 683,000 viewers.

For comparison, Dynamite dropped from 692,000 viewers for last week’s episode. Meanwhile, NXT had a slight viewership drop from 693,000 viewers to 692,000.

In terms of the key demo ratings, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.25 in the key persons 18-49 demographic. Last week’s episode drew a 0.26 in the same key demo. WWE’s NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the key demo for this week’s episode, down from last week’s 0.19.

Obviously, things are still strange for both shows in this coronavirus pandemic era of wrestling programming. Dynamite was a taped show on TNT last night. However, NXT opted for a live format this week when WWE decided to alter their plans to move back to live TV broadcasts over taping multiple weeks of programming. Dynamite was headlined by an Empty Arena No Holds Barred match for the AEW World title, with Jon Moxley defending against Jake Hager. NXT featured tag team champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher defending their belts against Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

For Dynamite, this is now the lowest viewership the show has drawn so far this year. It’s also tied for the lowest key demo rating for the show since the December 18, 2019 episode.

Dynamite finished No. 29 in the Cable Top 150 rankings. NXT finished at No. 58. Special Report With Bret Baier on FOX News topped the ratings and viewership for the night with a 0.56 rating and 5.586 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)