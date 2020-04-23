AEW Dynamite Comes Out Ahead of NXT in Viewership This Week, Dynamite Back Over 700,000 Viewers

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT. Dynamite had a much-needed surge in viewership this week after losing ground to NXT in that department for the last two weeks.

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite pulled in 731,000 viewers. So, there was at least some viewership growth for AEW compared to the last three shows in April, which all drew under 700,000 viewers. Ratings in the key demographic of 18-49 stayed the same, though, with a 0.25 rating, which is identical to last week’s rating. NXT had a slight drop in viewership this week, falling to 665,000 viewers compared to 692,000 for next week.

NXT did have a slight uptick in the key ratings demo, drawing a 0.18 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.17. So, while NXT had a slight drop in viewership this week, the rating was slightly higher. Dynamite ranked No. 24 for the Cable Top 150 rankings. Meanwhile, NXT made it just into the Top 50 at No. 50 in the rankings.

While it wasn’t a huge surge in viewership this week for Dynamite, the overnight number at least shows that AEW can bounce back again, especially at a time like this when the Dynamite shows are taped and going against a live NXT broadcast. Not to mention, Eric Bischoff was calling the ratings and viewership situation for both NXT and Dynamite “frightening.” Overall, this is a very strange time for wrestling anyway with the empty arena shows during a global pandemic, and people’s attentions are also focused on current events regarding the coronavirus.

Challenge: Total Madness on MTV topped the cable ratings for the evening with 0.58 in the key demo. Special Report With Brett Baier on FOX News Channel topped the night for viewership with 4.915 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)