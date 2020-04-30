AEW Dynamite Comes Out Ahead of NXT This Week, Dynamite Regains Ground in Key Demo Ratings, Both Shows See Viewership Drops

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on the USA Network. It was yet again AEW’s victory this week. For the viewing audiences, Dynamite only came out slightly ahead with 693,000 viewers versus 637,000 viewers. However, in the key demo ratings, it was a slightly different story.

In terms of viewing audiences, both shows saw drops this week. Dynamite dropped from last week’s surge of 731,000 viewers. Meanwhile, NXT dropped from 665,000 to 637,000 viewers.

The good news for AEW is that Dynamite gained back some ground in the key demo ratings. The show went up to a 0.27 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That’s above the 0.25 the show drew for the last two weeks. It’s also the highest rating Dynamite drew for the month of April 2020. NXT saw some losses in the same key demo, dropping to a 0.16, which is down from last week’s 0.18.

Dynamite finished at No. 16 on the Cable Top 150 rankings, rising up from its No. 24 ranking last week. NXT dropped out of the Top 50 this week, dropping from the 50th spot to No. 51 this week.

Interestingly enough, AEW will be moving to a live broadcast format for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The last several weeks have been taped shows. WWE taped two episodes of NXT on April 29; one that would air last night and another that will air on May 6. So, NXT will be competing with a taped show against a live Dynamite broadcast next week.

Challenge: Total Madness topped the ratings for the evening in the key demo with 0.57. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the cable networks for the evening with 4.463 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)