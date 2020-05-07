AEW Dynamite Beats NXT in Return to Live Format, Both Shows See Uptick in Ratings & Viewership

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. It was a live edition of Dynamite on TNT against a very stacked episode of NXT on the USA Network. NXT was taped but featured two title matches with Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream and Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai.

AEW Dynamite was back over 700,000 viewers this week. The show drew an overnight audience of 732,000 viewers for last night’s show, which up from last week’s viewing audience of 693,000 viewers. NXT saw a viewership increase as well, but it wasn’t enough to surpass Dynamite. NXT drew an audience of 663,000 viewers, which is an increase last week’s audience of 637,000 for last week.

Both shows also saw slight upticks in their key demo ratings. Dynamite finished with a 0.28, which is up slightly from last week’s 0.27. NXT drew a 0.18 rating, which is a nice increase from last week’s 0.18. This is the highest rating and viewing audience for Dynamite since the month of March.

AEW Dynamite moved up the Cable Top 150 rankings as well this week, ranking at the No. 12 spot compared to No. 16 for last week. NXT managed to make it back into the Top 50 rankings this week at No. 33. The show was just out of the Top 50 last week at No. 51.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills topped the cable ratings for the evening last night with a 0.57 rating in the key demo. Hannity on FOX News Channel topped the viewership for the evening with 4.403 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)