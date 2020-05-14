AEW Dynamite Comes Out Ahead of NXT Again This Week, Dynamite Draws Lowest Numbers to Date

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on the USA Network. Dynamite picked up another ratings victory for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle. However, both shows saw sizable drops in their key demos and audience numbers.

For Dynamite, the show finished with an overnight audience of 654,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.23 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. For AEW Dynamite, these are the lowest overnight numbers for the show to date. The previous bottom viewership for Dynamite was the Nov. 27 episode, which drew 663,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the same key demo. Previously, the lowest rating to date for AEW Dynamite was Dec. 18 episode, which drew a 0.25 rating and 683,000 viewers in the overnight numbers.

Last week, Dynamite ran a live episode of Dynamite. This week’s episode was taped. NXT was a taped broadcast, but it was taped earlier on Wednesday before the USA Network broadcast.

NXT also saw a sizable drop this week. The show drew 604,000 viewers, down from last week’s 663,000. Meanwhile, the show pulled a 0.15 rating in the same key demo. That’s down from last week’s 0.18 rating.

In the Cable Top 150 rankings, Dynamite fell from the No. 12 spot to No. 15. NXT managed to stay well into the top 50 shows at No. 46.

Challenge: Total Madness on MTV topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.49. Hannity on FOX News Channel topped the night for viewership with 4.7 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)