AEW Dynamite Sees Ratings and Viewership Increase This Week, NXT Drops to Record Low Rating

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. Last week, Dynamite scored its lowest numbers to date since the show debuted on TNT. This week, Dynamite managed to climb back up in the go-home show ahead of Saturday’s Double or Nothing event. Meanwhile, NXT saw its numbers decrease further.

While last week saw record low numbers for AEW Dynamite, despite still coming out ahead of NXT, this week’s show saw an increase in overnight viewership. The average overnight audience was 701,000 viewers. That’s up from the 654,000 viewers for last week’s episode. The P18-49 rating drew a 0.26 rating, which is also an increase from last week’s 0.23 rating. Last week’s key demo rating was another record low for Dynamite.

NXT finished with 592,000 viewers for its overnight audience for this week, down from last week’s 604,000 number. That wasn’t a huge loss in viewership. NXT has had lower viewership numbers before for its overnight audience. However, what’s more alarming for NXT is the key demo drop. This week’s show pulled a 0.13 for the P18-49 key demo, which is a decrease from last week’s 0.15. This is NXT’s lowest rating ever since the show debuted on the USA Network.

More good news for AEW Dynamite is that the broadcast landed solidly in the Top 10 rankings for the Cable Top 150 shows this week, coming in at No. 7. Dynamite shot up the ranks from last week, where it placed at No. 15. NXT fell out of the Top 50 again this week, dropping from last week’s No. 46 to No. 53.

Challenge: Total Madness on MTV topped the ratings this week with a 0.60 rating. Hannity on FOX News Channel was No. 1 in overnight viewership with 3.945 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)