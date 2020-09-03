AEW Dynamite Gets Ratings & Viewership Increase for Return to Wednesday Nights, Draws Highest Audience Since March

– With NXT airing its new episode on Tuesday night this week due to the NHL playoffs, AEW Dynamite returned to its Wednesday night timeslot, but it wasn’t technically unopposed. WWE and NBCUniversal instead ran a rerun of Tuesday’s NXT episode on the SyFy channel, so Dynamite would still face competition from WWE head-to-head on Wednesday night. Either way, it was still a good night for AEW Dynamite based on the overnight ratings from Showbuzz Daily. The show enjoyed a nice surge in viewership from its overnight audience, drawing 928,000 viewers for last night’s TNT broadcast.

Last week, Dynamite had to move nights again, this time to Thursday, due to NBA playoff coverage on TNT. That show went up from the previous special Saturday night edition, drawing 813,000 viewers, while the Saturday show drew 755,000. So, Dynamite had a healthy increase of 115,000 viewers in the program’s move back to Wednesday this week.

This is the biggest overnight viewing audience for AEW Dynamite since the March 18th episode, which drew 932,000 viewers. Additionally, this number was higher than viewing audience for both the August 19 and August 26 episodes of NXT, which were running unopposed from AEW Dynamite on those weeks.

Ratings also got a nice boost from Dynamite returning to Wednesday night without a first-run episode of NXT on the same night. Last night’s episode drew a 0.36 rating in the key P18-49 key ratings demo. For comparison, the Saturday night Dynamite episode drew a 0.31 in the same key demo. Last week’s Thursday night episode dropped to a 0.36. It’s the highest rating in the key demo for Dynamite in almost a month. The August 5 episode, which had 901,000 viewers, also drew a 0.36 rating in the same key demo. In P18-34, Dynamite drew a 0.23 rating. Meanwhile in the P25-54 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.43 rating.

For the sake of comparison, NXT drew the show’s biggest rating of 2020 last night for its Super Tuesday episode running unopposed to AEW Dynamite. That show drew a 0.26 rating. Last night’s re-airing of NXT on SyFy drew a 0.04 rating in the key demo and 183,000 viewers. The show ranked No. 125 in the Top 150 rankings.

Dynamite ranked No. 8 in the Cable Top 150 this week. The NBA playoffs game ESPN topped the ratings for the evening with a 1.73 in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 4.793 million viewers.

Next week, AEW Dynamite is slated to once again air on Wednesday night in its usual timeslot against a re-airing of NXT on SyFy. NXT’s new episode will air on Tuesday, September 8 due to NHL playoff coverage on USA Network. There have been rumors this week that USA Network has been pitching the idea of moving NXT to a different night, so it would not be running against Dynamite head-to-head. It’s rumored that NXT airing on Tuesday night over these two weeks is being seen as a “dry run” for NXT moving to Tuesdays.

Here are the week by week AEW and NXT numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)*

* This was a rerun of Tuesday night’s new episode of NXT that re-aired on the SyFy channel.