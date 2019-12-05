AEW Dynamite & NXT Taking Christmas Day Off, NXT Also Skipping New Year’s Day

– There will be a couple of breaks in the Wednesday Night War due to both AEW and NXT skipping holidays at the end of the month. NXT does not have episodes scheduled for the Wednesday December 25th or January 1st due to Christmas and New Year’s Day, while AEW does not have an episode set for Christmas Day either.

AEW will be airing a show on New Year’s Day, which will take place from Jacksonville, Florida. NXT’s next episode after December 18th is January 8th, which will be the night that the NXT Year-End Awards are announced. It’s possible that both networks will air year-end specials or the like on the days the companies are skipping, but there has been no announcement yet.