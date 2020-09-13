wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Officially Set For Normal Wednesday Timeslot
For the first time in several weeks, AEW Dynamite and NXT will go head to head as Dynamite will air in its regular Wednesday timeslot. AEW announced on Twitter that this week’s show will air on Wednesday and not the possible Thursday show that had been planned due to the NBA Playoffs.
As reported last week, AEW and TNT had a plan to air a one-hour special episode after the NBA Playoffs finished on Wednesday and a full two-hour episode on Thursday. However, the Playoffs will not take up Dynamite’s slot after all, allowing the show to go on as normal.
Dynamite and NXT last ran head-to-head on August 12th. Since then, Dynamite has aired on Saturday and Thursday, then returned to Wednesday on September 2nd only to see NXT move to Tuesday for two nights due to the NHL Playoffs. AEW’s announcement read:
#AEWDYNAMITE WILL AIR AS USUAL THIS WEDNESDAY 8pm EST on @TNTDRAMA
(Yes, caps weren't necessary. But, here's a picture of @orangecassidy for no reason)
#AEWDYNAMITE WILL AIR AS USUAL THIS WEDNESDAY 8pm EST on @TNTDRAMA
(Yes, caps weren’t necessary. But, here’s a picture of @orangecassidy for no reason) pic.twitter.com/mk4x5pAh7u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 13, 2020
