AEW Dynamite Dips in Numbers for Second Week on TBS, Key Demo Rating Just Behind WWE Raw

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night marked Dynamite’s second week on its new home, TBS, after the show moved to the station last week. AEW was also coming off a busy week of cable TV shows with the Dynamite on TBS debut on Wednesday followed by Rampage on Friday, and the first AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT on Saturday night last week.

Last night’s Dynamite had a slight drop in viewership following the TBS debut. Dynamite finished with an average audience of 969,000 viewers. For comparison, the Dynamite on TBS debut episode drew 1.010 million viewers.

Dynamite also dropped in the P18-49 key demo ratings. Last night’s live TBS broadcast finished with a 0.39 rating, or 505,000 viewers. The key demo rating fell from last week’s 0.43 number (560,000 viewers).

Interestingly enough, as reported by Thurston, Dynamite drew an identical key demo rating to last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Monday Night Raw this week also drew 0.39 rating in the same key demo. However, while the rating was the same, the total key demo viewership was just slightly higher at 507,000 viewers. This is despite Raw drawing a much larger average total audience than Dynamite at 1.632 million viewers.

It should be noted that this week’s Raw did have stiff competition on Monday with the College Football Playoff National Championship game. However, it should also be noted that last week’s AEW Dynamite debut on TBS also drew a higher rating in the key demo than this week’s Raw.

Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite ranked No. 3 in cable originals for Wednesday behind only the two regular season NBA games on ESPN. Dynamite dropped slightly from its No. 2 ranking for last week for the TBS debut.

The NBA game featuring the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Chicago Bulls on ESPN topped the ratings for Wednesday night with a 0.57 rating in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for Wednesday with 3.517 million viewers.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS: 969,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.39 (505,000) Raw on Monday on USA had 507,000 viewers in the P18-49 demo, also a 0.39 rating. Raw had 1,632,000 viewers total. 📊 Daily TV ratings reports: https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/3ZsT62zUUp — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 13, 2022