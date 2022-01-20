AEW Dynamite Draws 1.032 Million Viewers, Finishes Ahead of WWE Raw in Key Demo

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night marked Dynamite’s third week on its new network home, TBS, after the show moved to the station earlier this week. Last night’s show was a night of big returns, with Jon Moxley returning to TV after taking several months off to attend an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Also, reigning TNT champion Cody Rhodes was back on AEW TV last night as well. Rhodes had recently been the subject of controversy when news surfaced that he’s currently a free agent working without an AEW contract. Numbers were up in the key demo ratings and overall viewership for last night’s show.

AEW Dynamite finished with an average audience of 1.032 million viewers. That’s up from last week’s show, which drew an audience of 969,000 viewers. It’s also higher than AEW Dynamite’s debut on TBS, which drew 1.010 million viewers. This was also the highest total viewership for AEW Dynamite in over three months, since October 6.

The night of return and matches featuring CM Punk and Sting in action also saw an increase in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite finished with a 0.44 rating, or 570,000 viewers, in the key demo. That’s up from last week’s rating in the key demo, which drew a 0.39. It’s also slightly above the TBS debut key demo rating, which drew a 0.43. This is Dynamite’s highest key demo viewership since September 29.

More good news for AEW, last night’s key demo rating was solidly ahead of this week’s edition of Raw in the same demo by one ratings point. Monday’s edition of Raw drew a 0.43 rating (562,000 viewers). Raw did air on a holiday this week (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and the show was against the NFL Wild Card game on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. However, Raw actually saw its own increase in ratings this week despite facing tough competition on Monday night from the NFL.

For comparison, Raw viewership was only slightly down on Monday night against the NFL playoff game. Viewership actually bumped up from the previous week in the key demo, going from a 0.39 last week to a 0.43 this week. While many predicted that Raw would take a major hit against the NFL playoff game, that was not the case.

Obviously, there are caveats. Despite the shows running on different nights, the fact that AEW Dynamite is drawing comparable numbers to WWE’s first-run, flagship program that’s been on since 1993 is absolutely worth mentioning. And this week, Dynamite finished ahead of Raw in the key demo.

More good news for AEW, Dynamite topped the cable rankings this week. Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite finished No. 1 for cable originals for Wednesday. AEW topped two regular season NBA games on ESPN with the 0.44 key demo rating. The show moved up from its No. 3 slot for last week. The show finished at No. 2 for its TBS debut earlier this month.

The Five on FOX News topped Wednesday night viewership with 4.203 million viewers.

