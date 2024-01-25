AEW Dynamite Drops in Ratings & Viewership This Week

– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw Dynamite head to the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia as the build continued for March’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Last night’s show saw an overall drop in numbers.

The live TBS broadcast averaged 837,000 viewers. Viewership fell off from last week’s audience of 891,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.27 rating. The rating was down from last week’s 0.33 rating in the same key demo.

Dynamite ranked No. 2 in ratings for Wednesday original cable programming. The show finished behind Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.