– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show marked AEW’s Canadian debut, with a live edition of Dynamite at Toronto’s The Coca-Cola Coliseum. Overall viewership was down this week, along with the key demo audience.

Last night’s show averaged 983,000 viewers. Viewership dropped about 55,000 from last week’s show, which drew 1.038 million viewers. AEW faced stiff competition in its timeslot, with the MLB Playoffs game featuring the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their series.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating. The number was down for last week’s show, which drew a 0.33 rating. This is the lowest key demo rating for Dynamite in nearly two months, since the August 17 episode, which drew a 0.30 rating (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

AEW Dynamite did manage to stay in the Top 5 shows for cable TV rankings on Wednesday, finishing behind the MLB Playoff coverage at No. 1, Real Housewives as No. 2, and the MLB post-game coverage at No. 3.

The MLB game on FS1 topped the ratings for Wednesday cable originals with a 0.81 rating. FNC’s The Five topped the viewership with 3.539 million viewers.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will feature World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against former champion Hangman Page in Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Also, Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends the interim title against former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida.