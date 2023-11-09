AEW Dynamite Dips in Ratings & Viewership This Week, Viewership Stays Above 800,000

– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and TV viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show saw some slight dips in the viewership and key demo ratings metrics. AEW continued its build to next weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view eevent.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 804,000 viewers. Viewership dropped from last week’s show, which averaged 832,000 viewers. The viewership from two weeks ago was 774,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo, AEW Dynamite drew an average 0.27 rating. The rating was slightly down from last week’s average rating of 0.28 in the same key demo. The average rating for Dynamite from two weeks ago was a 0.24.

Rankings data for last night’s cable original programming is not yet available. AEW faced competition from NBA game coverage on ESPN. The Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game on ESPN drew a 0.63 rating and 1.851 million viewers. The San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game that aired at 10:08 pm drew a 0.56 key demo rating and 1.651 million viewers (h/t Sports TV Ratings).