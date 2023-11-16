– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw a slight overall rise in numbers compared to last week. Last night’s live TBS broadcast was the go-home edition of Dynamite before this weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 823,000 viewers. Viewership increased slightly from last week’s show, which averaged 804,000 viewers. Dynamite two weeks ago averaged 832,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew an average 0.28 rating. The rating increased slightly from the 0.27 number for last week. The rating two weeks ago was also a 0.28.

Rankings data from last night’s cable original programming is not available at the moment. Due to AEW Full Gear happening on Saturday, AEW Collision will be airing on Friday night instead, and it will air head-to-head with WWE SmackDown.