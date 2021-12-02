AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops to Lowest Audience Since May, Jumps to Third in Ratings

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s episode saw another decrease in viewership after last week’s episode, which aired on Thanksgiving Eve.

Dynamite finished with an average overnight audience of 861,000 viewers. That’s down from the audience of 898,000 viewers for last week’s show.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating or 406,000 viewers. The rating is identical to last week’s number at 0.31. However, the key demo viewership was a touch lower than last week, which totaled 408,000 viewers.

Additionally, Thurston reported that this is the lowest audience and demo viewership for AEW in its regular timeslot since May 19. For reference, that show drew 821,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the key demo.

This week’s episode was held at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, with Cody Rhodes facing Andrade el Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight main event. Cody Rhodes won the match after putting himself and Andrade through a flaming table.

For some more positive news, per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite ranked No. 3 in cable originals for Wednesday night, moving upward from its No. 6 slot for last week, coming in behind only MTV’s The Challenge and NCAA College Basketball on ESPN.

The Challenge topped the ratings in the key demo for Wednesday night with a 0.38. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX news topped the viewership for the evening with 3.586 million viewers.

