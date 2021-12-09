wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Increase for Long Island Debut
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s episode saw a slight increase in viewership, and ratings in the key demo were up as well.
Last night’s edition of Dynamite marked AEW’s debut in Long Island, New York at the UBS Arena, where WWE held Monday Night Raw just days before on Nov. 29. The episode drew an average audience of 872,000 viewers. That’s a slight increase from last week’s show, which drew 861,000 viewers.
Ratings in the P18-49 key ratings demo were also up this week. AEW Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating, or 430,000 viewers, in they key demo, which increased from last week’s 0.31 rating.
Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite ranked No. 5 for Wednesday night for cable originals. The NBA game between the Portland Trailblazers and the Golden State Warriors topped the ratings for Wednesday night with a 0.55 rating in the key demo. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the night with 3.427 million viewers.
