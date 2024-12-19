– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw an overall increase from the last week.

Dynamite drew an average viewing audience of 625,000 viewers. Viewership increased from the 594,000 viewers for last week’s show. The TBS broadcast from two weeks ago averaged 586,000 viewers. This the is the most-watched edition of AEW Dynamite since the November 20 episode, which averaged 640,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.19 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same key demo. Dynamite on December 4 drew an average 0.17 rating as well. This is also the highest rated Dynamite since the November 20 episode.

Rankings data for cable original programming on Wednesday and where Dynamite finished are not yet available.