AEW Dynamite Audience Falls Below 900,000 Viewers, Ratings Down This Week

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite made its return to Nashville, Tennesee for last night’s show. Numbers saw a significant drop this week, with AEW drawing its lowest viewing audience and ratings since early December.

Last night’s TBS broadcast finished with an audience of 869,000 viewers. AEW Dynamite lost 260,000 viewers after last week’s show drew 1.129 million viewers. This is the lowest total viewership for Dynamite since December 1, which drew 861,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were also down this week. Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating, or 406,000 viewers, for this week’s episode. That’s down a full tenth of a point from last week’s show, which drew a 0.41 rating. This is also the lowest key demo rating for Dynamite since the December 1 episode, which drew an identical number.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite ranked No. 3 for cable originals on Wednesday falling behind the two regular-season NBA games on ESPN. The show fell from its No. 1 slot from last week.

The NBA Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers game topped the ratings for Wednesday with a 0.44. The game drew 1.312 million viewers Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership for Wednesday with 3.584 million viewers.