– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show featured the fallout from last weekend’s AEW Grand Slam Australia event.

Viewership was down again this week, dropping to a 2025 low audience of 563,000 viewers. Viewership fell by 3% from last week’s show, which averaged 579,000 viewers.

While average viewership decreased, ratings saw an uptick in the P18-49 key demo. Last night’s Dynamite drew a 0.17 average rating, rising from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo.

AEW Dynamite was also simulcast on Max. Max viewership data and rankings for original cable programming for Wednesday are not available.