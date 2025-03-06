– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s AEW Dynamite on AXS TV. Last night served as the go-home episode before this weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view.

AEW Dynamite averaged 600,000 viewers for last night’s live TBS broadcast. Viewership rose very slightly from last week’s show, which averaged 598,000 viewers.

Ratings dropped in the P18-49 key demo, with Dynamite drawing an average 0.13 rating. The rating fell from last week’s show, which averaged a 0.18 rating in the same key demo. This is the lowest Dynamite rating in history for a non-preempted airing of the show in its normal timeslot.

The absolute lowest rating ever for the show was for the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite that aired on Tuesday, October 8 and started at 9:00 pm EST and half the show ran head-to-head against WWE NXT TV. That episode drew an average 0.10 rating in the key demo.

Dynamite finished at No. 8 in the rankings for primetime original cable programming.