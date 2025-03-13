AEW Dynamite Viewership, Ratings Tick Up for Revolution Fallout

– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was also simulcast on Max.

Last night’s show averaged 628,000 viewers. The live TBS broadcast saw a 5% increase in viewership from last week’s show, which averaged 600,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.16 average rating. The key demo rating increased from last week’s show, which drew an average 0.13 rating, the lowest ever a non-preempted airing of Dynamite in its normal timeslot.

Dynamite finished No. 6 in the cable primetime rankings for original programming in the key demo. The Oklahoma Thunder vs. the Boston Celtics on ESPN topped the ratings for the night with a 0.49 rating and 1.703 million viewers.