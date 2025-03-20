– Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. This week’s live TBS broadcast was also simulcast on Max.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 658,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 5% from last week’s show, which averaged 628,000 viewers. This is the highest audience for Dynamite in just over two months for the Jan. 15, 2025 episode, which drew 678,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.19 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same key demo. This is the highest key demo rating for Dynamite since the November 20, 2024 episode, which drew a 0.20 rating.

Dynamite finished at No. 6 in the ratings for primetime original cable programming. Xavier vs. Texas for NCAA basketball on TruTV finished No. 1 with a 0.74 rating in the key demo and 2.433 million viewers. The NBA game featuring the Detroit Pistons vs. the Miami Heat on ESPN drew a 0.26 rating and 910,000 viewers.