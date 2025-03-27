– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s Dynamite was also simulcast on Max.

Last night’s show averaged 663,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 1% from last week’s episode, which averaged 658,000 viewers. The good news for AEW is that Dynamite’s viewership has been steadily rising over the last several weeks.

The live TBS broadcast drew an average 0.17 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The AEW Dynamite rating decreased from the 0.19 figure for last week’s show. Wrestlenomics reports that Dynamite finished at about No. 5 or 6 in the rankings for primetime original cable programming on Wednesday due to the late NBA game, since it did not air in primetime.

The earlier NBA game featuring the Lakers vs. the Pacers on ESPN finished at No. 1 with 1.451 million viewers and a 0.43 rating in the key demo. The late NBA game, featuring the Celtics vs. the Suns averaged 1.246 million viewers and an average 0.34 rating in the key demo. The other shows in the rankings were the Fox News Channel primetime lineup.