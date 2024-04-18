– Wrestlenomics has the television and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down across the board. Last week’s show saw a bump in ratings and viewership with AEW airing the controversial backstage footage of the CM Punk and Jack Perry footage from AEW All In: London in August 2023.

Viewership once again dropped below 800,000 viewers this week. Last night’s Dynamite averaged 762,000 viewers. Viewership dropped by seven percent from last week’s show, which averaged 819,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW Dynamite averaged a 0.26 rating. The rating was down from last week’s show, which averaged a 0.30 rating in the same key demo.

Rankings and quarter hour data from this week’s show are not yet available.