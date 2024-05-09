– The PWTorch (via Fightful) has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Viewership was up very slightly from last week. Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 711,000 viewers. Viewership increased a bit from last week’s show, which averaged 703,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite finished with an average 0.24 rating. That’s identical to the rating in the key demo for last week.

AEW Dynamite faced competition from the NBA Playoffs on TNT and the NHL Playoffs on ESPN. Rankings data for cable original programming for this week is not yet available.