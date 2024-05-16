– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has the viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down overall from last week.

Dynamite averaged 672,000 viewers for last night’s live TBS broadcast. Viewership fell from last week’s show, which averaged 711,000 viewers.

The show drew an average 0.23 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The rating was slightly down from last week’s show, which drew an average 0.24 rating. Dynamite finished at No. 6 in the ratings behind the NBA Playoff game coverage on TNT and the NHL Playoffs on ESPN.