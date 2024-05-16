wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops Below 700,000, Ratings Slightly Dip
– The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer has the viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down overall from last week.
Dynamite averaged 672,000 viewers for last night’s live TBS broadcast. Viewership fell from last week’s show, which averaged 711,000 viewers.
The show drew an average 0.23 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The rating was slightly down from last week’s show, which drew an average 0.24 rating. Dynamite finished at No. 6 in the ratings behind the NBA Playoff game coverage on TNT and the NHL Playoffs on ESPN.
AEW numbers not good, even with the playoff competition, 672K/0.23, sixth behind only NBA & NHL. I don't think there was another first-run entertainment show all day that topped 0.08. Highest news was 0.12.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Oklahoma Athletic Commission Discussing Possible Rule Change For Trans Wrestlers
- Saudi Arabia GEA Chairman Says There Is Talk About Hosting WWE Royal Rumble In 2026 or 2027
- The Undertaker Comments On His Issue With Great Gonzalez, Admits It Wasn’t His Fault
- Jake Roberts Says Fake Razor Ramon & Diesel Were ‘All Vince McMahon’