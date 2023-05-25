– Wrestlenomics has the final Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was the go-home episode before this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 846,000 viewers. Viewership was up slightly from last week’s show, which drew 814,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating. The rating was up back up after last week’s show drew a 0.28 rating in the same key demo.

Dynamite finished at No. 4 in the rankings this week, moving up from last week’s No. 7 slot and putting the show back solidly in the Top 5.