wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership See Upticks This Week, Show Finishes at No. 4 in Rankings
– Wrestlenomics has the final Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was the go-home episode before this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.
Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 846,000 viewers. Viewership was up slightly from last week’s show, which drew 814,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating. The rating was up back up after last week’s show drew a 0.28 rating in the same key demo.
Dynamite finished at No. 4 in the rankings this week, moving up from last week’s No. 7 slot and putting the show back solidly in the Top 5.
AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):
846,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.32
#4 cable original in P18-49
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/vdPtbEdJ8S
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) May 25, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam On Brock Lesnar: ‘He Fits The Part, He’s Good For The Business’
- Booker T Praises Mercedes Mone For Finishing NJPW Resurgence Match While Injured
- Spoiler On Possible Double or Nothing Match From AEW Rampage Taping
- Hulk Hogan Says He Watches AEW, Talks Whether They Could Overtake WWE Eventually