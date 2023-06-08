– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show continued the build for this month’s co-promotional Forbidden Door II event. While last week’s show saw a rise in viewership over 900,000 viewers, viewership was slightly down this week. However, while the show dropped in the key demo ratings, the key demos actually increased this week.

Last night’s Dynamite averaged 903,000 viewers. Viewership slightly dropped following last week’s episode, which drew 923,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.33 average rating. The key demo rating actually increased from last week’s show, which actually saw a decline in the key demos, drawing an average 0.29 rating. This is also the highest key demo rating for Dynamite since the March 22 episode, which drew an identical number.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 4 in the rankings this week, while last week’s show finished at No. 2, even though the rating was lower. Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite finished behind Vanderpump Rules, Watch What Happens Live, and Real Housewives of OC.

Vanderpump Rules topped the ratings for cable programming on Wednesday with a 0.87 rating. FNC’s The Five topped viewership for Wednesday with 2.765 million viewers.