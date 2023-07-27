wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Fall This Week
– Wrestlenomics has the ratings numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Viewership and ratings were down after last week’s increases for the Blood & Guts show.
AEW Dynamite averaged 898,000 viewers, falling just below 900,000 viewers this week. Viewership dropped from last week’s audience of 953,000 viewers.
Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.29 rating, falling from last week’s 0.34 rating. The number is consistent with the rating from two weeks ago.
Last week’s Blood & Guts show drew Dynamite’s best rating in five months and the highest viewership since March.
AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):
898,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.29
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/C8wUsnWntr
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) July 27, 2023
