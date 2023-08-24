wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Has Very Slight Drop in Viewership, Ratings Steady for All In Go-Home Show
– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show remained largely consistent this week. Last night’s show was the last Dynamite ahead of this weekend’s AEW All In London event.
Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 870,000 viewers. The viewership was down very slightly from last week’s show, which drew 874,000 viewers.
Numbers remained consistent in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating, which is identical to the rating in the same key demo for last week’s episode.
Rankings data for cable original programming for Wednesday, August 23 is not yet available. At the very least, it appears Dynamite held nicely against the Republican Presidential Debates.
Additionally, this week’s edition of Collision was taped last night following Dynamite due to the All In London travel schedule. So this Saturday’s episode of Collision will air on tape delay on TNT rather than the usual live broadcast.
