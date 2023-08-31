AEW Dynamite Viewership Has Slight Rise, Ratings Drop for All In Fallout

– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was fallout from last Sunday’s AEW All In London event. It was also the start of a three-show tour of Chicago, with Dynamite, Collision, and this Sunday’s All Out all being held in the city. Last night’s show only saw an incredibly slight rise in viewership, while there was a drop in the key demo ratings.

AEW Dynamite averaged 871,000 viewers. The live TBS broadcast only had a very slight increase compared to last week’s show, which drew 870,000 viewers. The broadcast from two weeks ago averaged 874,000 viewers.

Dynamite averaged a 0.30 rating in the P18-49 key demo for last night’s show. The rating dropped from last week’s episode, which drew an average 0.32 rating. The average key demo rating for the broadcast two weeks ago was also a 0.32.

Per Sports TV Ratings, was the top rated sports program on cable on Wednesday. Full rankings data for cable original programming on Wednesday, August 30 is not yet available.

This Saturday’s (Sept. 2) edition of AEW Collision will be broadcast live on TNT from the United Center, the same venue where AEW All Out is being held on Sunday, September 3. Tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped last night at the NOW Arena following Dynamite.