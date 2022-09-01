AEW Dynamite Increases in Ratings, Has Slight Drop in Viewership for All Out Go-Home Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the go-home edition of the show before Sunday’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. Last night’s show saw a slight increase in the ratings for the live TBS broadcast. The average viewership was slightly down this week, but the show still managed to just cross over one million viewers.

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw build for this weekend’s All Out show, with CM Punk signing an open contract to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley again in a rematch at the event, with encouragement from his friend and trainer Ace Steel. Also, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) secured a spot in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals after beating The United Empire (Will Ospreay and Aussie Open) in the main event.

Last night’s show drew an average audience of 1.020 million viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s viewing audience of 1.049 million viewers. This is the first time Dynamite drew over one million viewers for back-to-back weeks since January 26.

While the average viewing audience was slightly down, the P18-49 key ratings demo actually saw a slight increase this week. Last night’s show drew an average 0.35 rating, moving up slightly from last week’s 0.34 rating. Despite the ratings increase, Dynamite came in second place in the ratings for cable originals on Wednesday after last week’s show ranked No. 1.

This was also Dynamite’s highest rating in the key demo since July 6 (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston), which saw Dynamite draw a 0.36 rating.

The US Open live broadcast on ESPN topped the cable TV ratings for Wednesday with a 0.51. The Five on FNC topped viewership for Wednesday with 3.404 million viewers.

Next week’s Dynamite will be held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and will feature the fallout from Sunday’s All Out show.