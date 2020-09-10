AEW Dynamite Breaks Over One Million Viewers for Post-All Out Audience, Draws Highest Rating Since January

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s post-All Out episode of AEW Dynamite, and AEW will likely have much cause for celebration with the news. Much like last week, NXT’s new episode aired on Tuesday night on USA Network, while a rerun of that episode aired head-to-head with Dynamite last night on the SyFy channel. However, AEW was able to capitalize on that opportunity, drawing the promotion’s largest overnight TV audience since October 9, 2019 with 1.016 million viewers.

This is also the the third largest audience to date for AEW Dynamite, along with the first time the show has managed to break more than one million viewers since the October 16, 2019 episode, which drew 1.014 million viewers. Last week’s episode drew 928,000. At the time, it was AEW’s highest viewership since March 18.

Ratings were also up for this week’s show. In the P18-49 key demographic, last night’s show drew a 0.37 rating. That’s a slight increase from last week’s rating of 0.36 rating in the same key demo. This is AEW’s highest key demo rating since January 15, which drew a 0.38 rating.

This number is likely a huge confidence booster for AEW and TNT, considering it shows what the brand is capable of when they are not running head-to-head with a brand-new episode of NXT and have a live episode coming off a major pay-per-view. Not to mention, these numbers are on par, if not higher, than what AEW was doing pre-pandemic shutdowns in March.

As noted, there have been rumors of NXT moving to Tuesday nights, away from Dynamite. This would bring an effective end to the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and NXT.

This week’s AEW Dynamite ranked No. 7 in the Cable Top 150 rankings. The Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics NBA Playoffs game on ESPN topped the ratings for the evening with a 1.32 rating in the key demo and 3.427 million viewers. Meanwhile, Hannity on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 4.798 million viewers.

Numbers for last night’s NXT rerun on SyFy aren’t available since the show didn’t make the Cable Top 150 rankings. However, Tuesday night’s episode managed to draw a 0.22 rating in the key demo and 838,000 viewers.

Due to NBA playoff coverage on TNT, AEW President Tony Khan that next Wednesday, September 16 will feature a special one-hour episode of AEW Dynamite. This will be followed by a special two-hour edition on Thursday, September 17.

Here are the week by week AEW and NXT numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)*

September 3: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A*

* These episodes were reruns of the Tuesday new episodes of NXT that re-aired on the SyFy channel.