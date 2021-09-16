AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop This Week, Still Surpasses Raw in Key Demo Ratings

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show marked AEW’s long-awaited debut in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. The originally planned debut in the city for March of last year had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Last week’s episode was riding high off the momentum of this month’s AEW All Out event, which featured the AEW debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, who also appeared on the following Dynamite last week. While it was likely expected, viewership and ratings dropped from last week’s show. This week’s edition of Dynamite drew an overnight audience of 1.175 million viewers viewers, which is down from last week’s second highest total viewership for Dynamite at 1.319 million viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. The Wednesday night TNT broadcast drew a 0.44 rating, or 574,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 0.526 number. For the post All Out show, Dynamite managed to just narrowly surpass WWE Raw in the key ratings demo. Dynamite came out ahead of Raw again in the key demo this week, as WWE also had to contend with the season premiere of Monday Night Football. Last Monday’s episode Raw finished with a 0.43 rating and 556,000 viewers in the key demo, so it was another victory for Dynamite due to WWE having a larger drop due to the NFL competition.

Some other good news for Dynamite: The show still ranked No. 1 and topped the cable programs in the key demo for Wednesday night, per Showbuzz Daily. Dynamite beat MTV’s The Challenge in the ratings this week, which came in second with a 0.40 rating in the key demo this week.

Last week, Dynamite was also No. 1 in the demo, so the show maintained its top rankings spot this week. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped Wednesday viewership with 3.574 million viewers.

Next week will be another big test for AEW as the promotion has a massive show planned with Dynamite Grand Slam, featuring a jam-packed lineup, including Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega. This will also mark AEW’s debut in the New York market, with the event being held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

