AEW Dynamite Viewership, Ratings Up for Full Gear Go-Home Show

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reported the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s episode was the go-home show before Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event. Overall, numbers were up this week, and Dynamite managed to climb back above 900,000 viewers.

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite drew an average overnight audience of 913,000 viewers. That’s slightly up from last week’s audience of 878,000 viewers. That was Dynamite’s lowest Wednesday night audience since July 7.

Ratings were also slightly up in the P18-49 key demo this week. The live TNT broadcast drew a 0.34 rating, or 450,000 viewers, in the key demo. That’s up from the key demo rating of 0.32 for last week.

Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite ranked No. 3 for the night for cable originals. The show moved up from its No. 6 slot in the rankings for last week.

The NBA Miami vs. LA Lakers game on ESPN topped the ratings for the night with a 0.61 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the night with 3.532 million viewrs.