wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dynamite To Have An Overrun
Tony Khan has announced that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will have an overrun. The AEW president took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news, writing:
“#AEWDynamite TBS
TOMORROW
*With an Overrun!
World Tag Team Title
Ricky Starks + Big Bill v
Sting + Darby Allin
CMLL/BCC
Women’s World Champion
Timeless Toni Storm v Red Velvet
Deonna Purrazzo on commentary
Jericho v Takeshita
My Big Announcement
Hangman v Swerve 3
TOMORROW”
The episode airs Wednesday night live on TBS.
