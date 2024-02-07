This Week’s AEW Dynamite To Have An Overrun

Tony Khan has announced that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will have an overrun. The AEW president took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news, writing:

“#AEWDynamite TBS

TOMORROW

*With an Overrun! World Tag Team Title

Ricky Starks + Big Bill v

Sting + Darby Allin CMLL/BCC Women’s World Champion

Timeless Toni Storm v Red Velvet

Deonna Purrazzo on commentary Jericho v Takeshita My Big Announcement Hangman v Swerve 3 TOMORROW”

The episode airs Wednesday night live on TBS.