This Week’s AEW Dynamite To Have An Overrun

February 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan has announced that this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will have an overrun. The AEW president took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the news, writing:

“#AEWDynamite TBS
TOMORROW
*With an Overrun!

World Tag Team Title
Ricky Starks + Big Bill v
Sting + Darby Allin

CMLL/BCC

Women’s World Champion
Timeless Toni Storm v Red Velvet
Deonna Purrazzo on commentary

Jericho v Takeshita

My Big Announcement

Hangman v Swerve 3

TOMORROW”

The episode airs Wednesday night live on TBS.

