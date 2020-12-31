AEW News: Dynamite Post-Game Show Online, Clip Of Brodie Lee 10-Bell Salute, Lance Archer Emulates Luke Harper

– AEW has released their post-game show for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, featuring Tony Schiavone recapping the Brodie Lee tribute episode:

– AEW opened tonight’s show with the full roster on stage and Lee getting a 10-bell salute:

– Lance Archer honored Brodie Lee by rocking his Luke Harper look for his match alongside Evil Uno and Stu Grayson against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade: