wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Post-Game Show Online, Clip Of Brodie Lee 10-Bell Salute, Lance Archer Emulates Luke Harper
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has released their post-game show for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, featuring Tony Schiavone recapping the Brodie Lee tribute episode:
– AEW opened tonight’s show with the full roster on stage and Lee getting a 10-bell salute:
This one's for you #BrodieLee pic.twitter.com/2wNFJEK82y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2020
– Lance Archer honored Brodie Lee by rocking his Luke Harper look for his match alongside Evil Uno and Stu Grayson against Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade:
Lance Archer rocking the iconic Luke Harper gear
(via @AEW)pic.twitter.com/KgxgPbOh2H
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 31, 2020
