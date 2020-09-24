wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Post-Game Show, Hangman Page vs. Evil Uno Clip, Matt Jackson Breaks Tony Schiavone’s Phone
– AEW has released the post-game show for this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone breaking down the events of the show:
– Speaking of Schiavone, his phone got smashed by Matt Jackson when he tried to ask the Young Buck about FTR:
DYNAMITE EXCLUSIVE
We guess the @YoungBucks don't want to talk about your #AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood.
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/gTkzuI9Fp8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 24, 2020
– AEW posted a clip from Hangman Page’s win over Evil Uno from tonight’s show:
What a BIG pop up powerbomb by @theAdamPage!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/ItMHBYkx3O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 24, 2020
