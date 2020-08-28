wrestling / News
AEW News: AEW Dynamite Post-Show, NXT Alumnus Appears on Dynamite
August 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Tonight’s AEW Dynamite post-show is online featuring Tony Schiavone. You can see the video below:
– NXT alumnus Sean Maluta appeared on tonight’s Dynamite in a loss to Lance Archer:
Sean Maluta vs. Murderhawk… ouch pic.twitter.com/6gCsbAEZ0u
— Rob “Total Mark for Arn Anderson” Wilkins (@robwilkins) August 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Files Opposition to FTR Trademarks, Claim They Were Created by WWE
- Man Arrested for Trespassing at WWE Performance Center Denied Bail
- Dominik Mysterio Reveals His Interaction With Vince McMahon Following His Match at SummerSlam
- Guerrillas of Destiny Reveal They Didn’t Know About the Real Fights for Haku Growing Up