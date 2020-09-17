wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Post-Show Online, Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse Highlights

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 9-16-20 Thunder Rosa

– The post-show for AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below for the show, which features Tony Schiavone breaking do9wn this week’s events:

– AEW posted a highlight video from Thunder Rosa’s NWA Women’s Championship defense against Ivelisse:

