wrestling / News
AEW News: Dynamite Post-Show Online, Video Game Champion Appears on Dynamite
September 30, 2020 | Posted by
– The AEW Dynamite post-show is online, with Alex Abrahantes breaking down the events of this week’s episode. You can see the video below:
– Video game celebrity Billy Mitchell appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Mitchell, who is famous for having set world records on Donkey Kong and Pac-Man (and then having them disqualified), appeared in a segment with Miro at an arcade:
DYNAMITE EXCLUSIVE@ToBeMiro has the task to put together the BEST BACHELOR PARTY EVER with help from @BillyPacman!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/C5pEsvq4Ag
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Hiroshi Tanahashi Reflects on Anger Toward Antonio Inoki’s Leadership for NJPW in Early 2000s
- NJPW Wrestlers Were Reportedly Skeptical about Harold Meij’s Plans For The Promotion
- Dolph Ziggler Weighs In on WWE Classifying Talent as Independent Contractors, Says He Sees Both Sides of the Issue
- Zelina Vega Weighs In On Her TNA Experience, Recalls Sting & Kurt Angle Going to Bat For Her