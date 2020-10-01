wrestling / News

AEW News: Dynamite Post-Show Online, Video Game Champion Appears on Dynamite

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

– The AEW Dynamite post-show is online, with Alex Abrahantes breaking down the events of this week’s episode. You can see the video below:

– Video game celebrity Billy Mitchell appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Mitchell, who is famous for having set world records on Donkey Kong and Pac-Man (and then having them disqualified), appeared in a segment with Miro at an arcade:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading