AEW Dynamite Post-Show Recap Online With Taz, Excalibur
April 15, 2020 | Posted by
The post-show recap video for this week’s AEW Dynamite is online with Taz and Excalibur. You can see the video below, which features the two breaking down the events of tonight’s show:
