wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Post-Show Recap Online With Taz, Excalibur

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Post-Show - Taz and Excalibur

The post-show recap video for this week’s AEW Dynamite is online with Taz and Excalibur. You can see the video below, which features the two breaking down the events of tonight’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Excalibur, Taz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading