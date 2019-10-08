wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Dynamite Facing Potential Delays Due to MLB Playoffs, D. Destro Trains PCO for Glory by Honor, Shahid Khan Is 61st Richest Man in America

October 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– It’s been noted that AEW Dynamite on TNT this week could be facing some programming delays or postponements due to the currently ongoing National League Playoff series for Major League Baseball (via PWInsider). Each Game 5 for the the National League Playoffs are set for tomorrow. Additionally, the early game went past the late game start. As a result, the late game was moved to TNT until TBS cleared. If the situation happens again, it means there could be a potential delay for the start time on AEW Dynamite.

– PCO released a video of D. Destro training him to get ready for Glory by Honor on October 12 in New Orleans. You can check out that training clip below.

– Per Forbes.com, AEW financial backer Shahid Khan, who is father of AEW President and owner Tony Khan, is currently listed as the 61st richest man in America.

