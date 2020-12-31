wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Pre-Game Show Is Online

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

The pre-show for tonight’s Brodie Lee tribute episode of AEW Dynamite is now online. You can see the video below, with Alexa Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing tonight’s episode:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

