AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Is Online
September 8, 2021 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite is in Cincinnati tonight, and the pre-show is online. You can see the video below, with Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing tonight’s card:
