AEW Dynamite Pre-Show From the Jericho Cruise (Video)
January 22, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has released a pre-show video for tonight’s edition of Dynamite. You can check out that video below. The video features an appearance by Jurassic Express. The team is set to face the Inner Circle tonight on Dynamite. Christopher Daniels and Sammy Guevara also make appearances in the pre-show.
Here is the lineup of tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Jericho Cruise:
* #1 Contender to AEW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. PAC
* AEW Tag Team Championship: SCU (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page
* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus)
* Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly
* MJF vs. Joey Janela
