AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Livestream Online

AEW has released the livestream for tonight’s AEW Dynamite pre-show online. You can see the livestream video below, which kicks off at 5:30 ET and preview tonight’s episode.

The lineup for tonight’s show is:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Jake Hager vs. Opponent TBA

* Brodie Lee vs. Opponent TBA

* Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy