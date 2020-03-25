wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Livestream Online

March 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW DYnamite

AEW has released the livestream for tonight’s AEW Dynamite pre-show online. You can see the livestream video below, which kicks off at 5:30 ET and preview tonight’s episode.

The lineup for tonight’s show is:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Jake Hager vs. Opponent TBA
* Brodie Lee vs. Opponent TBA
* Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy

